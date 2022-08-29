The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays are through to the Hastings League major semi-finals after defeating the Beechwood Shamrocks on the weekend.
Saturday (August 27) marked the first week of the finals, with the Long Flat Dragons defeating the South West Rocks Marlins 46 - 24, and the Kendall Blues ladies going down against the Wingham Tigers 12 - 6.
After the Marlins/Dragons game, the number two seed Laurieton Hotel Stingrays went up against the number three seed Beechwood Shamrocks.
The game started off fast, with a few of the Shamrocks boys making crucial metres in their first sets.
It was not long before they eventually put two tries on the local Stingrays to lead 12-0, with Trent Hotham Brady Taylor crossing the line and Max Award kicking the conversions for their team.
With around four minutes remaining, Cooper Lewis-Bain crossed the line for the Stingrays to make it 12-4 at halftime. The Stingrays went into the second half with a bit of momentum from Lewis-Bain's try and continued to apply the pressure on the Shamrocks.
Three minutes into the second half, Bruwyn Tisdell eventually crossed the line, with Adrian Daley making a successful conversion to narrow the score 12-10.
In a back-and-forth and tense second half, it was anyone's game. Only 24 minutes remained in the game and, as the hard-hitting footy continued to go ahead, the Stingrays' Logan Marshall eventually steamed over the line to secure the game-winning try and lead 14-12 at fulltime.
The Stingrays are now preparing to take on the Kendall Blues, who had this weekend off as the minor premiers.
