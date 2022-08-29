Camden Haven Courier

Laurieton Hotel Stingrays defeat Beechwood Shamrocks in Hastings League minor semi-finals

By Contributor Joel Hillier-Conry
Updated August 30 2022 - 8:13am, first published August 29 2022 - 1:00am
The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays are through to the Hastings League major semi-finals after defeating the Beechwood Shamrocks on the weekend.

