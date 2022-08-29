From free car rego to household energy rebates and sporting discounts, NSW residents can take their share of the record cost of living savings on offer this year.
The State is on track to reach more than $7 billion in savings by the end of the year and urges everyone to take advantage of the more than 70 savings on offer to boost their household budgets.
Advertisement
There are cost of living savings for everyone, from seniors to families and young professionals.
Whether it's free car rego and driver's licences for pensioners, electricity and gas rebates to cut power bills, or $500 vouchers for before and after school care, the NSW Government is committed to boosting family budgets.
Other examples of savings on offer include the $100 Creative Kids and $100 Active Kids vouchers, Parents NSW vouchers, the Regional Seniors Travel Card and the Family Energy Rebate.
The NSW Government is continuing to help households, with the NSW Budget containing $7.2 billion in cost of living measures including up to $750 a year in toll relief and $150 vouchers to help parents cover the cost of school essentials.
The online tool is a 24/7 easy-to-use one-stop-shop for savings. We also encourage families to book a free appointment with a Savings Specialist who can provide personalised assistance.
They do the heavy lifting by checking your eligibility and then claiming savings, with the average saving per appointment in excess of $750.
Savings Specialists are available in person at selected Service NSW centres or via phone on 13 77 88, providing tailored assistance to find which initiatives are best suited to a customer's individual needs
Throughout the year there are always many grant and funding opportunities for local organisations and sporting groups.
In order to keep you informed about funding programs I need to know the details of your association or organisation and encourage you to provide my office with your best contact.
The Port Macquarie Electorate office phone number is 6584 0977 or send a message via my website: www.lesliewilliams.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.