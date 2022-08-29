Camden Haven Courier
From Leslie Williams MP: NSW families set to reap savings

By Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:44am, first published 8:49am
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams. Photo supplied

Budget savings

From free car rego to household energy rebates and sporting discounts, NSW residents can take their share of the record cost of living savings on offer this year.

