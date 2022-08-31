Mid North Coast branch crowned among surf life saving's best

Mid North Coast has been named Branch of the Year and Tacking Point's Mick Lang and Kim Rayner have been similarly honoured at the 2022 Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) awards.
Announced at the weekend (August 27), the awards were dominated by female surf life savers, which was seen as a successful sign of the movement's steps towards equal opportunity.
Advertisement
Of the 24 awards available across five categories on the night, 13 were won by female volunteers and a further five team or group-specific awards included female members.
"There is no doubt in my mind that we are leading the way in terms of gender equality benchmarks for volunteer emergency service organisations and that's something we will continue to focus on and build upon," Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales said.
Mid North Coast was recognised as Branch of the Year on the back of its all-round strength in lifesaving, governance, education and junior activities.
Rod McDonagh, SLSMNC Branch President, said he was over the moon with the result.
"The Branch of the Year Award was a huge shock as we are against some of the large metropolitan branches," he said.
"It just goes to show that we still punch well above our weight in the regional areas and continue to provide extraordinary services."
The 2021/22 season saw 2,337 patrolling members perform 22,733 volunteer patrol hours, 65 rescues, 51 first aid treatments, and 4273 preventative actions with a beach attendance of 121,599 beachgoers and 395 beach closures due to poor weather conditions.
Port Macquarie's Tacking Point SLSC brought home two individual honours, including for Mick Lang who was named Official of the Year.
Kim Rayner, who is also part of the Mid North Coast branch, was named Facilitator of the Year and said she was "humbled" by the award.
"Surf Life Saving has been a passion of mine since I was a young nipperette," she said.
Also representing the Mid North Coast was South West Rocks SLSC's Georgia Gaddes, who joined as a nipper in 2013.
She was named Youth Volunteer of the Year for a second time
The coveted Surf Lifesaver of the Year award went to Shannon Fox from Wollongong City SLSC.
Bronte was named Surf Club of the Year.
Advertisement
With the start of the 2022/23 season just weeks away, all eight clubs on the Mid North Coast are currently getting ready to hit the ground running when the flags go up on Saturday 24th September.
If you would like more information on any aspect of surf life saving, including how to join your local club, visit www.slsmnc.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.