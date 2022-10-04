Kew residents are growing tired of the continuous accidents at the Pacific Highway exit onto Nancy Bird Walton Drive and fear one will soon end in a fatality.
John Barr lives nearby and is often the first one to arrive at crashes at the off ramp's roundabout.
He says he sees roughly three accidents every month.
"I hear the crash and go straight to it," he said. "Luckily no one has been seriously hurt, yet."
Locals reckon the accidents are the result of visitors and tourists exiting the highway and expecting the roundabout to be further ahead.
"You can't see it," said Mr Barr's sister, Bev McGuirk.
"It comes in on a dog leg around there. You come off that highway doing 110kmp/h per hour and all of a sudden you're at a roundabout."
Ms McGuirk said that hearing the screaming of car brakes is hair raising.
"You're holding your breath and they'll go 'round it, but then you'll hear the screaming of brakes again and then a crunch and you think 'there's another one'," she said.
"It makes you feel sick. I couldn't imagine if John had to go down there and there was a fatality."
Zebra signs on the roundabout have been wiped out by cars, street lamps have been hit and damaged cars have been left at the scene.
Bago Auto Dismantlers tow truck driver Chris Simpson, also wouldn't be surprised if a fatality occurred at the roundabout
"I think it's more so a matter of when," he said.
"It's a shame that it will take something like that for anyone to do anything about it, which is ridiculous."
Mr Simpson said that the cars he has retrieved both from the centre of the roundabout and the nearby ditch have all been left undrivable and were subsequently written-off.
"People are going in there a lot faster than they probably should, and obviously they can't pull up in time."
Ms McGuirk and Mr Barr both said that the road would be better with a roundabout that cars can drive over like at the Kew main street, or no roundabout at all.
For many travelling on the highway, the off ramp to Nancy Bird Walton Drive is their first entry into the Camden Haven.
"It's the gateway into the Camden Haven and it's not pretty," Ms McGuirk said.
"The police.. .the council, the Department of Roads are all aware of it, but nobody seems to want to accept the responsibility."
The iKew Visitor Information Centre estimates that an average of 60 cars as well as 30 caravans and motorhomes come into the centre each day.
Roughly half of of the vehicles that visit the centre come by travelling through Nancy Bird Walton drive.
iKew Visitor Information Centre office coordinator Barbra Button said that travellers coming from the south enter Kew through the roundabout.
She has heard their negative comments about the trouble spot.
"The locals feel that it definitely needs to be removed, we think it needs to be removed, people who live down there say it should be removed," she said.
"I think it's dangerous. It needs to be removed or another solution needs to be made."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Director of Community Infrastructure Robert Fish said that council has been made aware of recent incidents that have occurred at this site.
But they have not identified the roundabout as a section of road that requires upgrades to accommodate a better and safer transport network throughout the LGA.
"Upon reviewing the NSW crash statistics, there have only been two recorded accidents in the past five years," he said.
"However we are aware not all accidents at this site may have been reported in these statistics.
"There are clearly indicated changed speeding conditions to 60kmp/h when entering the off ramp, and approximately 200 metres of clear site between the M1 off-ramp exit and the roundabout."
Mr Fish said that council will continue to monitor the number of traffic incidents and encourages the community to report any accidents to council as well as to the police.
"This information will allow us to consider this site alongside other safety upgrade priorities across the LGA when applying for funding opportunities."
