Camden Haven Courier
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary
Comment

Growing pains: ambulance ramping, bed blocks, 106hr ED waits and nurses 'not coping'

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated September 2 2022 - 9:29am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The story about my mother's attack in the early 1950s. Picture, Trove

A few years before my mother's death, I discovered she'd been bashed while training to be a nurse in the state's Central West.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.