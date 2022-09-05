The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays are through to the Hastings League grand final after producing a comprehensive performance on Saturday (September 3) to defeat the minor premiers 20-6 in one of the most anticipated local derbies of the season.
The game started hard and fast in extremely wet conditions, with the pride of the Camden Haven on the line and both teams giving it their all.
As the first half went on, co-captain/coach Adrian "AD" Daley crossed the line off of Nick "Buckets" McCabe's try assist, with Jeremy "Squeak" Smith successfully converting the try to put the first points on the scoreboard.
The Stingrays then gained a penalty right near the line and extended their lead by an extra two points after "Squeak" made the decision to go for the conversion.
In the shadows of halftime, the Stingrays were determined to finish the first half on a high, with "Buckets" scoring a try off his own kick near the line. "Squeak" was able to convert the try to make the score 14-0 at halftime.
The game got off to a similar start in the second half as both teams played very hard, fast and safe football in the terrible conditions.
As the second half crossed the seven minute mark, local homegrown Kendall boy Bayd Latham crossed the line from dummy half to secure the first try for the Blues, while his brother Jahbe Latham successfully kicked the conversion to narrow the score to 14-6.
A few minutes after the Kendall Blues' try, the game came to a halt and an ambulance was called after Jae "Jocs" Simons broke his ankle in a tackle.
Once "Jocs" was safely in the ambulance, the play resumed shortly after and Jake Wheeler wasted no time as he crossed the line for his first try of the season from fellow prop forward Dane Gunning's beautiful tip-on.
"Squeak" made no mistakes in his kicking game as he converted the try to officially book the Stingrays a spot in the grand final with a convincing 20-6 victory.
