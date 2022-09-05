A Lake Cathie site is set to be transformed into a world-class ambulance station by mid-2023.
The construction of the Lake Cathie Ambulance Station will begin with the inground works.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams turned the first sod on the Ocean Drive project on Monday, September 5.
Construction company AW Edwards will build the ambulance station with about 200 people expected to work onsite at various times over the course of the project.
The ambulance station will include internal parking for up to four ambulances, an internal wash bay, relief accommodation for paramedics, office, logistics and storage areas and staff parking.
NSW Ambulance acting zone manager Daniel Willis said it would be exciting for the community to have its first ambulance station at Lake Cathie.
"It is going to help service the Lake Cathie community and surrounding area, which will bring with it improved ambulance response times," he said.
Residents have previously campaigned for a local service to reduce the average ambulance response times.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams described Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills as one of the fastest growing areas on the Mid North Coast.
"We are seeing literally hundreds of homes being built, so it makes perfect sense we make sure that they have the services they need, particularly emergency services," she said.
Mrs Williams said the ambulance station would complement the other services in the area.
Some 13 paramedics will work out of the new ambulance station. Those paramedics will be in addition to existing staff in the region.
The Lake Cathie Ambulance Station, which will operate around the clock, is part of the state government's $232 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration Program.
Stage one of the program has resulted in 24 new or upgraded ambulance stations.
