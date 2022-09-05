Camden Haven Courier
Upgrade for Port Macquarie and Laurieton bus stops

By Newsrooms
Updated September 6 2022 - 1:39am, first published September 5 2022 - 1:25pm
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and resident Brad Thorne in one of the shelters. Photo, supplied

Bus stops in the Port Macquarie and Laurieton area are to share in more than $80,500 in grants for improved infrastructure.

