Upgrade for Port Macquarie and Laurieton bus stops

Bus stops in the Port Macquarie and Laurieton area are to share in more than $80,500 in grants for improved infrastructure.
"These upgrades will enhance safety and accessibility for all commuters," Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said.
"The upgrade works include installing aids such as guide rails, tactile ground surface indicators and lighting, and improving kerbside access."
In some cases, the money will be spent on upgrading or building a new shelter.
For the first time a dedicated bus shelter will be installed at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Other locations include:
The funding is part of the latest round of the NSW Government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme (CPTIGS).
The scheme provides subsidies to support the construction or upgrade of bus stop infrastructure owned and maintained by local councils across regional NSW.
