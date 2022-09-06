Off the rocks I realise I may be starting to sound like a broken record, but drummer numbers continue to remain good and are worth chasing.
Luderick remain consistent, with Point Plomer and Camden Head producing fish to around a kilo.
On the tailor front a few large fish have been taken from around the Lighthouse and Bonny Hills headlands over the past week.
In the rivers, the break walls are producing quality fish of bream, mulloway and luderick caught throughout the week.
The water temperature has risen, and flathead numbers have certainly picked up, with both the Hastings and Camden Haven rivers fishing well.
Lures of all sorts have been predominantly successful; however, mullet strips or prawns are also worth a try if you want to use bait.
Throughout last week, Lake Cathie beach down to Middle Rock produced some decent catches of bream, whiting and flathead.
If you're wanting to fish off the beach this weekend, I'd look around the incoming high-tide wash in the mouth of Lake Cathie.
For offshore fishing, good numbers of snapper have been caught on the inshore reefs and I wonder if the plagues of leatherjackets on the offshore reefs cause snapper to push inshore away from the ruthless leatherjacket.
For those who targeted the deeper waters there were some huge catches of bar cod, blue-eye trevalla and bass groper caught last weekend on the ridge.
September and spring are a great time for kingfish, let's hope we start to see some fish showing up on those offshore reefs.
Reports from South West Rocks that fishos are starting to see the large schools of slimy mackerel heading south and I find this usually means that the kingfish will start to feed.
This week's catch is a blue-eye trevalla (cod) commonly caught deep dropping off Port Macquarie.
I believe they're one of the best eating fish in the ocean. They are mainly caught on the continental shelf from depths of two hundred to six hundred metres of water on seamounts and reefs.
They can grow over a metre in length and can weigh up to fifty kilograms.
If you want to know more about targeting blue-eye trevalla drop into your local fishing tackle store and chat with the knowledgeable staff.
