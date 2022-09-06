Camden Haven Courier

September 24 new date for Group 3 grand finals

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:40am, first published 1:00am
Port City and Old Bar will meet in the Group Three major semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday. Picture: File

GROUP Three Rugby League's grand finals will now be played on Saturday, September 24.

