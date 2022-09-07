Camden Haven student and Beechwood teacher receive one of education's highest honours

A student from Camden Haven High School and a teacher from Beechwood Public School have been recognised in the education department's highest honours.
During a presentation ceremony in Sydney on Tuesday September 6, Jasmine O'Brien received the Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement while Lauren Arentsen received the Minister's Award for Excellence in Teaching.
The awards are delivered through the Public Education Foundation.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell, said 40 students from across the state were recognised for their achievements in academic, sporting, cultural and leadership fields.
"These students, along with their teachers and families, have faced many challenges this year and have achieved against the odds. They are remarkable role models," she said.
Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson said the awards provided a snapshot of the outstanding initiatives occurring across the entire NSW public education system.
"The awards reveal an ecosystem of innovative and collaborative teaching and learning," she said.
Deputy Principal of Camden Haven High School Deb Gilbert, said Jasmine has been "an exceptional role model for her peers".
Her awards citation reads in part: "Jasmine O'Brien embodies excellence in all she undertakes and proudly lives the values of public education.
"She is very talented, enjoying success academically, in sports and culturally as a musician and singer.
"She is a selfless young lady, SRC member and School Captain at Camden Haven High School, demonstrating the highest personal standards.
"Jasmine is an outstanding ambassador for public education and highly regarded by all. She will make a positive contribution to our future and is very deserving of the recognition as a student of excellence."
Lauren Arentsen has been at Beechwood Public School for many years.
Assistant Principal Sheree Peach, said "it is fair to say that she radiates 'The Beechwood Way'."
"Here at Beechwood, we value kindness, respect and putting in our best effort. Lauren goes above and beyond to make everyone's day shine a little brighter. She is humble, knowledgeable, professional and compassionate.
"Lauren engages her learners using quality teaching and loves to support her colleagues. She has built incredible relationships with students, staff and the community... we feel blessed to have her working with us."
Ms Arentsen's citation reads in part: "Lauren Arentsen exemplifies the meaning of an educator who is a life-long learner. Her commitment to the students and staff at Beechwood Public School is exceptional.
"She is warm, caring and nurturing to all who encounter her and she is an outstanding role model for our early career teachers at Beechwood PS. Lauren is a very worthy recipient of this award."
