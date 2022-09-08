Children across the Camden Haven are learning personal safety skills through a fun, interactive show.
Bravehearts Mid North Coast is fully funding the performances for almost 2000 children during National Child Protection Week, at a cost of about $25,000.
Called "Ditto's Keep Safe Adventure Show", it is visiting schools from Laurieton to Wauchope and Port Macquarie.
The show teaches children personal safety skills and knowledge using age-appropriate language, song and dance.
Bravehearts Mid North Coast chairperson Jenny Watts said it gave the children skills to keep their body safe and to remove themselves from risky situations.
"Our vision is to make the Mid North Coast a safer place to bring up a child," Mrs Watts said.
"My view is that can only be done by education."
The show stars the Bravehearts' mascot, Ditto the lion cub, and a trained presenter.
Some 42 children attended the show at Port Macquarie Adventist School on Thursday, September 8.
They also received a Ditto's Keep Safe Adventure Activity Booklet to take home.
The youngsters learnt Ditto's three rules - we all have the right to feel safe with people, it's OK to say no if you feel unsafe or unsure and nothing is so yucky that you can't tell someone about it.
Ditto's Keep Safe Adventure Show will be presented at North Haven Public School on Friday, September 9.
Bravehearts Mid North Coast has been operating for eight years, and in that time 16,000 children have received child protection education.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
