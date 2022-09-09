Let's have a chat: talking roads, playgrounds and what next with Mayor Peta Pinson

EDITOR: It takes a brave person to put their hand up for public life. The hours are long, critics are many and vocal, and journalists like me are constantly asking questions. So I've set out to discover what drives our public leaders. And what better way to have a chat than over a cup of coffee.
First up in this series of simple Q&A interviews is Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson. (*Some responses have been edited for brevity only.)
Q: In the nine months since the council elections, what has been your biggest achievement?
"For me, it was delivering our first budget; because it's a focus on core business. And I came in with a mandate from the community... to go back to basics. They want to see the roads fixed properly. They want to see less jet patching. We all want to see that, me included. We have to make safe those holes; they (the jet patches) are purely designed as a temporary fix. My concern comes to the cost of that temporary fix. We really need to throw money, good money, at road infrastructure because we have under invested for decades... and now we're paying for it."
Q: Why do you think that is?
"It's like anything; you have to acknowledge there's a problem in the first instance. Once you acknowledge you've got a problem, then you look for the solutions and then you take action. But council for many years has denied there were any issues and only wanted to expose themselves for the good things they were doing. I sat through my first term frustrated, really frustrated. And I was very vocal about that frustration. And I asked the community for their support coming into the election in December and they gave it to me. I am so grateful for that because my story is not finished in local government. I really want to leave this job, this role, as a real ambassador for our community, and leave it proud of what I achieved. And I want to leave when they (the community) still want me, not when they want to get rid of me."
Q: What else do you see as "core business"?
"I see that liveability is a core function of councils. The delivery of infrastructure is part of liveability. So if you can drive down the road and not fall into a sinkhole... and you can turn on your tap and you've got some of the cleanest, best drinking water in the state. If you can come down to town and enjoy the footpaths and a thriving business economy. It's part of council's core business to ensure that we're helping and not hindering our small businesses."
Q: What about families?
"We've got young families in schools [that] are at bursting point; some schools are expanding; new schools are being built in the future. And playgrounds are where parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, want to go with their children and sit back [and] relax. We are really starting to deliver some really different play spaces in our region. We're about providing the assets that increase the liveability and enjoyment for our region. And this is why we're so popular. On the flip side, there's a lot of pressure when we have an influx of migration from the cities and with that comes the housing crisis, which the whole state and the whole country is experiencing. And for areas like ours, it does put pressure on our water security."
Q: How do you address the current pressures on sewage treatment?
"That's one of the many things that comes from having such an influx of people. That is a regrettable circumstance for council and another reflection of not responding [earlier]. This is why our Blueprint is going to be so important, because if if we had the Blueprint 10 years ago, we would [know] when is the time to push the button on increasing our capacities or building new water, sewer and water treatment plants."
Q: Are you saying we're 10 years behind?
"I think that the planning was taking a backseat and I think councillors have spent a long time being reactive. Coming out of administration, there were a lot of pressures and hopes put on council. There was a financial pressure as a result of the Glasshouse and, probably, councillors of that day thought to be financially responsible. We also had the Fit for the Future, which was about amalgamations for councils. So, I think that's how we got in excess of $400 million in the bank. But the time is now to start spending that on our community. We need to invest in our community; in our region. We need help from the state and federal governments to do that because our rate base will never be enough to provide all the wants, needs and wishes for this community."
Q: How is your working relationship with the state and federal government?
"I have excellent relationships with ministers, with the majority of our state and federal MPs. I've got direct lines to people of influence. And I think that it's really important that we have those relationships, because without them, we're not going to be able to deliver the things that we need to deliver."
Q: Do you have a team working on grant applications?
"Our team of one is called "Team Julie". If it wasn't for the grants that she writes, we'd never be able to go out and cut the ribbons. (*At this point a group of students in wheelchairs pass by on the footpath.) I want to talk about this too. This is why we're spending money on our footpaths. From my understanding, eight per cent of our community has some form of disability. If we don't widen footpaths, then we're not doing our job."
Q: So what is next?
"I'm really excited about the Blueprint. Because once we get that out to our community, they will have an understanding of what a high level document can achieve. It will be a living document owned by the council on behalf of the community. So it is going to be very different from the prescribed legislated documents that we must do, like our CSPs (Community Strategic Plan). The Blueprint document is going to say, 'okay, this is the projected growth'."
Q: Do you see this as a time for recalibration?
"Absolutely, absolutely. And a new direction. You know, council is one of the largest businesses in our region, employing in excess of 600 people. So this Blueprint is going to determine when we need to release more land; rezone land; where we should be going higher. I have to say that, really, local government is just subservient to the state government in the way that anything that we have is trumped by the state's planning. What I feel that the state government doesn't really understand is the enormous burden placed on council with cost shifting. There needs to be a new model. I don't know what that model is. But there needs to be a new model whereby we can retain that money."
Q: The upgrade of the breakwall is a big community issue, what input do you have into that?
"I cannot see why this breakwall needs to be touched, because no one can provide me with any evidence. Now, I've asked for it. And we've formalised it through a resolution of council to ask for evidence; engineering evidence. The reason I say that is the state government needs to tell us this is a must-do project. I think what we're missing here is that if we have a look at what the real objective is, the main objective is widening that footpath. I'm all for that. I'm all for a five metre wide footpath. But not at the detriment of our trees, our rocks, the people fishing won't be able to go down onto that breakwall."
Q: Do you aspire to get into state or federal politics?
"Oh, of course. I have something to offer at a state level, I have something to offer at a federal level. (*When asked if she would consider running for the seat of retiring Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey, the answer was "No".) At this moment I have so much work to do as the mayor of Port Macquarie, and I need to focus on it. I need to see my term out having done what I said I would do and deliver what I said I would. And that's really important to me. I made a promise to our community that if I was re-elected, I would work really hard for them. And I would work really hard for this region. I had a conversation with the deputy mayor this morning, and I said 'our community really doesn't comprehend how much of yourself you give away'. I think people can be very unkind, very intolerant."
Q: How do you deal with that personally?
"Thank you for asking that. You realise that to survive, you need to get protection around you and a bit of a thick skin. And I surround myself with really good people. You know, you have to be brave. The level of behaviour you walk past is the level of behaviour you accept. We have six women and three men [on council], the roles have been reversed. And so we have an obligation as women to set a standard and to also demonstrate to other women that it can be really fulfilling. Serving your community is one of the most gratifying things you can do, but sometimes it hurts, sometimes it really bloody hurts, and it's hurt me over the years. I've had some really awful things said to me that have wounded me. My exhaustion comes through bureaucracy and frustration and battling. Every day I am a tiger for this community. It's almost parental, it's almost like mothering this beautiful community and region. When I come out, being out here in the community, this is where I get my energy from."
