Camden Haven Courier

Kendall Blues fall short of grand final spot after surprising defeat to Long Flat Dragons

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 10 2022 - 9:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kendall Blues have suffered a surprising defeat to the Long Flat Dragons, who officially ended the Blues' Hastings League season at the Kendall Showground on Saturday (September 10).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.