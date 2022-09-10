The Kendall Blues have suffered a surprising defeat to the Long Flat Dragons, who officially ended the Blues' Hastings League season at the Kendall Showground on Saturday (September 10).
Both teams got off to a strong start as they each carried the ball down the field. However, the Dragons managed to open Kendall's defence after 13 minutes to put the first four points on the scoreboard.
The Blues were able to get some much-needed field position after conceding the first try, but a loose pass led to Dragons' player Paul Ritchie charging down the field from a classy intercept to score out wide and add an extra four points on the scoreboard to lead 8-0 at halftime.
Four minutes into the second half, the Dragons picked up where they left off as Josh Cribb crashed over the line to increase their lead to 12-0.
After the Dragons nailed a penalty kick to add an extra two points, the Kendall Blues finally managed to hit back, with Jed Seymour crossing the line and Jahbe Latham kicking the conversion to close the gap to 14-6.
With eighteen minutes left on the clock, the Blues started to gain some confidence and it wasn't long before fullback Hudson McCarron dived over from dummy half to narrow the score to 14-10.
As the final minutes ticked on, the Dragons got two quick tries to extend their lead and while the Blues grabbed a consolation try, it wasn't enough to save their season as they faced a 26-16 defeat.
Kendall Blues captain-coach Jake Bignell said he was happy with how the team performed, despite the loss.
"Both sides played well, but the [Dragons] just played a bit better and wanted it more," he said.
"I think both sides defended well, but a couple of our last passes didn't stick where theirs did, and in the end they were able to capitalise on a few more good plays."
Bignell said the Kendall Blues, who won the Hastings League Bain Cup and were crowned the 2022 minor premiers, had a lot to be proud of this season and he "looks forward to doing it all again next year".
"I think we had a great season," he said. "We have a young group here and I'm very proud of them.
"We just need to stick together for a bit longer as a team and build on from what we were able to do this year."
