Students from St Joseph's Primary School Laurieton were selected to represent the Lismore Diocese in Melbourne last week (September 6) to showcase their winning STEM Make a Difference (MAD) design at the National Catholic Education Conference.
STEM MAD is a national competition where students are set with the challenge of creating a prototype of a product that will make a difference in someone's life.
The team of students were finalists for the Application of Maths in Context section and were winners in the Best Engineered Product.
Year six students Jack Wilson, Roman Reithmuller and Adam Tunhavasana designed a flood warning system for their school in response to the impact that the 2021 flood had on the local community, including the school.
The system which combined technical, electrical, coding and science knowledge, needed to be presented first via video then live in person to delegates from across the country, including the renowned biomedical engineer Dr Jordan Nguyen.
The project took three months of hard work, with the boys and teacher, Mrs Jackson utilising lunch times to complete the many steps required of the design process.
"We were thrilled when the boys won, and to top it off, the Diocese paid for all their travel to Melbourne," Mrs Jackson said.
Principal, Mr Rick Galvin, said that the school has a strong background in STEM and these boys were introduced to basic robotics and coding when they were in year 1 and 2.
The school expressed pride for the teachers as well as the students who have shown a passion for STEM for many years.
