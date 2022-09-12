Camden Haven Courier

St Joseph's Primary School Laurieton takes out national STEM award

By Newsroom
Updated September 13 2022 - 4:56am, first published September 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Joseph's Primary School students Jack Wilson, Roman Reithmuller and Adam Tunhavasana with biomedical engineer Dr Jordan Nguyen. Picture supplied

Students from St Joseph's Primary School Laurieton were selected to represent the Lismore Diocese in Melbourne last week (September 6) to showcase their winning STEM Make a Difference (MAD) design at the National Catholic Education Conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.