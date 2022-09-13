Camden Haven Courier
Pubs in good spirits as AHA NSW Awards for Excellence finalists announced

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:35am, first published 12:58am
Chef Peter Davidson is proud of the parmi made from scratch at Royal Hotel Kew. The venue is a finalist in the Best Parmi category of the AHA NSW Awards for Excellence. Picture by Scott Coman

Pubs across the area are vying for top honours in the Australian Hotels Association NSW Awards for Excellence.

