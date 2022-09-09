Not much to report on the offshore scene as the wind and swell has made it difficult for boaties to get out. If an opportunity arises to fish over the weekend I would try for a snapper on the inshore reefs or target a kingfish on the wider reefs using live bait. As we start to head into spring, I would expect the current to pick up soon, we may see some warmer water out wider and the odd pelagic fish will start to swim past.