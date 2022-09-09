Camden Haven Courier

Fishos can now cast a line for Australian bass

By Fishing Columnist, Kate Shelton
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:23am, first published September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
This week's photo is of Brice Hayward with a wicked Australian Bass caught and released locally. Photo supplied

In the rivers, flathead numbers are really picking up with some nice fish caught in most parts of the Hastings, Lake Cathie and Camden Haven.

