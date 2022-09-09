In the rivers, flathead numbers are really picking up with some nice fish caught in most parts of the Hastings, Lake Cathie and Camden Haven.
On the bream front, reports that the canals and coal wharf in Port Macquarie have been scoring some nice fish on bait. The breakwalls were crowded this week with great catches of luderick caught on cabbage and green weed.
On the beaches, conditions have been challenging with the wind and swell. Still a few luderick and bream around when conditions allow, I would try for a fish in those protected areas around Shelly Beach and the northern side of Perpendicular Point.
Off the rocks, drummer numbers remain consistent. Best results for rock fishing over the past week have come from Big Hill Point, Shelley's and Grants Head with reports of tailor, bream, luderick and school mulloway caught.
Not much to report on the offshore scene as the wind and swell has made it difficult for boaties to get out. If an opportunity arises to fish over the weekend I would try for a snapper on the inshore reefs or target a kingfish on the wider reefs using live bait. As we start to head into spring, I would expect the current to pick up soon, we may see some warmer water out wider and the odd pelagic fish will start to swim past.
Fishos can now cast a line for Australian Bass as the season opened on Thursday 1st September, as the annual closed season finishes. The closure period is important to protect the native species for their annual spawning and migration, this occurs each year over late autumn and early winter.
In spring, most fish will have returned to their warmer weather feeding grounds higher up in the rivers. When it comes to catching Australian Bass, they aren't a picky fish, you can use a wide range of surface lures such as poppers, divers, frogs, cicadas and many more. Australian Bass feed best around dawn and dusk, they hang around structures and will hunt bugs, frogs and anything they may fly onto the surface of the water.
Casting a lure towards shaded areas, under overhanging branches, near submerged logs or near rocks will be your best chance at a fish. Also keep an eye on the barometer as they say '1020 fish a plenty'.
If you want to know more about targeting Australian Bass or some locations on where to fish for them drop into your local fishing tackle shop and chat to the knowledgeable staff.
If you are looking for a guided fishing tour, get in touch with Castaway Estuary Fishing Charters as they caught some great Australian Bass during the week.
