What is open and what is shut on Queen's memorial day

A public holiday is approaching to mark the national day of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The one-off public holiday on Thursday, September 22 will coincide with a national memorial service and commemorate the Queen's life and dedication to service.
The public holiday triggered questions about what it will mean for workers, shops and services.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the one-off public holiday and national day of mourning as an appropriate response.
"In terms of a one-off, I'd say this: this is the first time that we have had a change of a head of state and in which we have been in a position where Australia needs to, and wants to, give thanks to the contribution of Queen Elizabeth II as our head of state for 70 years," he said.
All public hospitals and community health services across the Mid North Coast Local Health District will remain open on Thursday, September 22.
Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive officer Stewart Dowrick said ensuring that elective surgeries are performed as quickly as safely possible is a key priority for the district.
"We will work to ensure there is minimal disruption on this day and proceed with planned activity, subject to staff availability," he said.
Shops and retailers can trade as they normally would on other public holidays such as Australia Day or New Year's Day.
This additional public holiday will not be a restricted trading day, such as Good Friday or Anzac Day.
For banks and other financial institutions it will be a "bank close day".
The provisions of the Fair Work Act 2009 that deal with working on public holidays will apply for employers and employees.
Schools will be closed for the day.
There will be a national memorial service from 11am on Thursday, September 22 in the Great Hall of Australian Parliament House in Canberra. The service will be broadcast live across the nation.
Condolence books are available to sign. They can be found at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's offices in Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Laurieton, the Port Macquarie electorate office at Sovereign Place Town Centre, the Lyne office in Wauchope and the Cowper office in Port Macquarie.
