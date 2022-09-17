The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays have won the 2022 Hastings League grand final after defeating the Long Flat Dragons 28-4.
It was a dominant first half for the Stingrays, who scored back-to-back tries to lead 16-0 after the opening 20 minutes.
The Dragons crossed just before the end of the first half, but an unsuccessful conversion left the score at 16-4 going into the break.
The Stingrays picked up where they left off in the second half, getting a quick try to extend their lead.
A late penalty kick and try to the Stingrays sealed the game and the premiership.
Full match report, reaction and photos to come.
