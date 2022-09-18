The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays have won the 2022 Hastings League premiership for the first time after defeating the Long Flat Dragons 28-4.
Both teams played at Laurieton Oval on Saturday, September 17 after the Hastings League made the decision to move the grand final from Wauchope, which has been the home ground of the finals and grand finals for over 100 years,
"We made history today," Stingrays co-captain-coach Adrian Daley said. "We showed up, played 80 minutes of football and came away with the win.
"This is the first premiership for Laurieton, and to get it at our home ground is pretty special. It will be something to remember for a very long time."
Both teams got off to a strong start as they each carried the ball down the field. However, Adrian Daley managed to open Long Flat's defence after 18 minutes, with Jeremy "Squeak" Smith kicking the conversion to put the first six points on the scoreboard.
The Stingrays gained good field position after that and it wasn't long before Stingrays' Chris Daley crashed over the line to extend their lead to 10-0.
After the Stingrays got another try at the hands of Jade Williams, the Dragons finally managed to hit back with a try to Paul Ritchie, but an unsuccessful conversion left the score at 16-4 going into the break.
The Stingrays picked up where they left off in the second half, with Smith getting a try and nailing the conversion to widen the margin to 22-4.
A late penalty kick from Smith and a second try to Jade Williams sealed the game and the premiership for the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays.
Long Flat Dragons captain-coach Dennis Jones said while it's disappointing to lose the game, it's a credit to the Stingrays for their efforts on the day.
"In the end, they were the better team and wanted it more," he said. "I'm still very proud of our boys, I think we have done an amazing job to get to the grand final from fifth place.
"Today is not our day, but next year we will come back stronger and do it all again. That's what we will be focusing on now."
The Macleay Valley Mustangs also made history on the day by winning the inaugural North Coast Women's League premiership after defeating the Long Flat Dragonettes 26-10.
