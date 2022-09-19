Camden Haven Courier

'Will be some time': council closes access to viewing platform and stairs along Illaroo Road

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:03am, first published 12:30am
Council has closed the stairs and platform at Jonathan Dickson Reserve, Lake Cathie. Picture by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Access to stairs and a viewing platform near a coastal erosion site along Illaroo Road has been closed due to "compromised foundations".

