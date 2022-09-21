Camden Haven Courier

Dr Jim Frazier, environmental champion and cameraman for David Attenborough, dies on Mid North Coast

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 21 2022
Dr Jim Frazier on his property Tanglewood, in August 2022. Video by Scott Calvin

*Dr Jim Frazier OAM ACS was an award-winning cinematographer who continued to be a champion for the environment long after retiring to his property Tanglewood on the Mid North Coast. Reporter Julia Driscoll reflects on his remarkable achievements, following his death at the age of 82.

