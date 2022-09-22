Wet weather could dampen traveler's plans for today's (September 22) public holiday.
Qantas flights departing and arriving to Sydney airport have been impacted by strong winds and bad weather with one flight travelling from Port Macquarie Airport to Sydney having been delayed for over an hour.
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said that Port Macquarie Airport has been experiencing disruptions to services today due to an extensive east-coast low which is affecting flight schedules.
"Port Macquarie Airport runway is open and serviceable, however Sydney in particular is experiencing significant delays which is impacting incoming and outcoming flights from Port Macquarie," they said.
"There are also some disruptions to the Brisbane route."
Local caravan parks and other accommodation have also been keeping track of the weather forecast.
Diamond Waters Caravan Park manager Tammie Foster said the park hadn't experienced any cancellations today but still thinks that the weather has led to less bookings than usual.
"We've have had a bit of people come... but I supposed because there's been such a hype around the weather systems...that's affected everyone as well," she said.
Ms Foster isn't concerned with the expected rainfall in the area but has protocols in place if the weather takes a turn for the worse.
"We keep an eye on our local weather and river so if in the event we're going to get a flood, we've got 12 to 16 hours notice.
"We've got plans in place."
