Camden Haven Redbacks win 2022 Football Mid North Coast Men's Northern League grand final

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:00am
Camden Haven Redbacks are the 2022 Men's Northern League champions. Photo: supplied

There can be no begrudging Camden Haven Redbacks after they finally claimed the championship they richly deserved in a 3-0 win over Macleay Valley Rangers on September 17.

