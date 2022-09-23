There can be no begrudging Camden Haven Redbacks after they finally claimed the championship they richly deserved in a 3-0 win over Macleay Valley Rangers on September 17.
A grand final victory was the last remaining item they needed to tick off on their Football Mid North Coast Men's Northern League to-do list following three years of dominance.
It seemed fitting that after three years without a defeat they scored three goals in the season decider.
Captain-coach Riley Papas admitted now no-one could question their ability.
"There was the one little piece of the puzzle that was missing, where we hadn't had the chance to do something together in the last three years in the title-winning sense," he said.
"Some people had been saying to me 'you haven't done it in a grand final, in that one pressure match where everything is riding on it', but it's done now.
"The challenge now is to do it in stronger competitions, which we're confident we can compete in. It's the end goal for us."
COVID ended the Redbacks' quest for grand final glory in 2020 and 2021, but couldn't do it for a third-straight year.
Along the way they registered 37 wins and one draw from 38 matches with an impressive goalscoring record that saw them find the back of the net a mammoth 197 times.
Connor Hallum, Rob Holland and Liam Adelt all found the back of the net in the decider to take their attacking prowess past 200 goals from 40 matches following a 3-1 semi-final win.
The grand final victory saw the first grade team end the club's premiership drought with a reserve grade win in the early 2000s their last taste of grand final glory.
"As a first grade side - as a premiership side - our club has never done it in a men's sense," Papas said.
"Our reserve grade won a grand final back in the early 2000s, but some of the old boys said it's been 20-odd years since they've seen any sort of Redbacks grand final win."
With Football Mid North Coast set to again sit down with Coastal Premier League clubs in coming weeks, Papas was hopeful a new competition could finally get off the ground.
A proposed Zone Premier League - which would be the stepping stone from the Men's Northern League to the CPL - has been cancelled for the last two years.
"It's a little different because the club has been used to playing that different level of football in the region and we hope it may finally change next year which is even better for us," Papas said.
"It's a great piece of symmetry to have a win, do it in a grand final and make it three (successful seasons) in a row off the back of a 3-0 win.
"It typifies a dominant three years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.