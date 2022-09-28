House of the Week: 603 Ocean Drive, North Haven

603 Ocean Drive, North Haven
If you love water sports, fishing, paddling and riverside walks - or simply living near the water - then this refurbished cottage is just the place.
Only 50m from Camden Haven Inlet, the three-bedroom home - with a front deck looking across Ocean Drive to the water - is right in the heart of North Haven.
Refurbished inside and out, this attractive cottage features original polished floorboards throughout, open-plan living and an as-new kitchen. Both areas enjoy water views.
There's a fully fenced rear yard and a tandem garage with attached double-length carport.
With further renovation, there is potential to take full advantage of the location and river views (subject to council approval).
In such an location you can enjoy the holiday lifestyle, every day.
North Haven village, with shopping, medical, dining and entertainment, is just 60 metres from your door and popular North Haven beach is 1.5km away.
