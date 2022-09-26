Camden Haven Courier
Raising of the flags marks the start of the Mid North Coast's surf life saving season

By Newsroom
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:45am, first published September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
Billy Miller is ready for the patrol season after receiving his cap and whistle from Camden Haven SLSC's Director of Life Saving Tony Worton and Club Director of Administration Ben Hosick. Picture, Camden Haven SLSC Facebook

Surf life saving clubs from Macksville-Scotts Head to the Camden Haven are back on patrol again.

