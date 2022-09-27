Mid North Coast residents feel the pocket pinch of property prices

Port Macquarie resident Jess Lamond says it's unlikely she'll ever be able to achieve the Australian dream of purchasing her own home.
The 26-year-old works as a nurse. Half of her income goes towards her $400 weekly rent for a one bedroom apartment.
Jess said it's not feasible to buy a home, given the prices of properties and the cost of living at the moment.
"I won't be able to save paying that much ($400 rent)," she said.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data in July shows that the number of new loan commitments for first homebuyers was 8338 - falling below the decade average of 8787.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has lifted interest rates by 225 basis points since May.
Interest rate hikes diminish the amount buyers can borrow, which the Reserve Bank of Australia's head of domestic markets Jonathan Kearns says works to reduce demand for housing and subsequently pushes dwelling prices down.
Port Macquarie resident Sarah Gregory bought a block of land with her partner in the middle of 2021 but they are still waiting for it to be registered, so construction on their house can go ahead.
In the meantime, they're paying about $500 rent for a two bedroom property each week.
"We're not expecting to be in our on home for at least another year," she said.
"It's so hard. It's so expensive."
Regional Development Australia (RDA) Mid North Coast CEO Kerry Grace said the organisation's key worker survey showed the region's residents, particularly those on average or lower incomes, were struggling to find affordable housing.
"They are so important in our community," she said.
The latest data regarding first home buyers is a 'huge concern', Ms Grace says.
"We really need younger people to have opportunities and be able to live comfortably in our region,"
The RDA recently launched a film called Our Spaces, which highlights different ways people have created a space to address the housing crisis.
Professionals Laurieton company principal Mark Whatson said the market had quietened down, compared to about eight months ago.
"The days on market have extended a bit," he said.
"I wouldn't say it's a blow out.
"It's governed by the item that's on the market."
Mr Whatson said interest rates don't have as big an effect on the local market, compared to other regions.
"A lot of the people that come here to purchase are moving from elsewhere and they've usually sold prior to purchasing," he said.
As a result, Mr Whatson said they don't see as many first home buyers within the local market.
Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce president Rod Bucton echoed Mr Whatson's comments in relation to the local market.
"From what I'm hearing it's still quite buoyant, but not the extraordinary market as we have seen," he said.
Mr Bucton said the high cost of living is having an impact on local business and restaurant support.
"There are so many squeezes that are being seen by our local business people.. residents as well," he said.
