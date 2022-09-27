Camden Haven Courier
Our Places

Mid North Coast residents feel the pocket pinch of property prices

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
September 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie residents Sarah Gregory and Jess Lamond are both experiencing financial woes due to housing issues. Picture: Liz Langdale.

Port Macquarie resident Jess Lamond says it's unlikely she'll ever be able to achieve the Australian dream of purchasing her own home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.