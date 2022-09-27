Camden Haven Courier
Home/Community

Henry Kendall Reserve parkrun appeals for volunteers

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
September 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers at the Henry Kendall Reserve parkrun. Picture: Henry Kendall Reserve parkrun.

Camden Haven resident and volunteer of four groups Peter Nash says volunteering is a great way to socialise and give back to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.