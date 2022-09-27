Camden Haven resident and volunteer of four groups Peter Nash says volunteering is a great way to socialise and give back to the community.
Mr Nash is appealing for volunteers to come forward to help with the management of Henry Kendall Reserve parkrun.
It's a weekly 5km timed event, where participants can choose to run or walk.
The event is on every Saturday from 8am at the Henry Kendall Reserve.
"Being a volunteer group, we rely heavily on volunteers to be able to stage the event each week," Mr Nash said.
"We need eight to 10 people to preform the various duties from time keeping, barcode scanning and marshalling to name a few."
Unfortunately, Mr Nash said the same people are putting up their hands to volunteer week after week.
"We'll end up having burn out of the volunteers that we've got," he said.
Mr Nash is involved in four volunteer groups, including the Camden Haven Rural Fire Brigade.
He doesn't know the reason behind why less people are taking up volunteer roles.
According to Volunteering Australia the rate of volunteering through an organisation has declined over time.
For people aged 18 years and over, the rate has declined from 36.2 per cent in 2010 to 28.8 per cent in 2019.
"We've got to become a society of giving more because the more you give, the happier you are," Mr Nash said.
For more information, or to register for the event, please visit www.parkrun.com.au/henrykendallreserve
People can also visit the Henry Kendall Reserve parkrun Facebook page.
