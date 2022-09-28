The views of Camden Haven business owners are divided over the upgrade to Seymour Street in Laurieton.
The Port Macquarie-Hastings Council project is being funded by the NSW Government through the Streets as Shared Spaces program.
Council received $500,000 to deliver the trial project, with the aim to create a vibrant, usable, and active space.
Grounded Expresso Bar business owner Jules Berry said the upgrade to the street is awesome.
She said the project will attract both visitors and locals to the area, and help businesses who are situated further away from the main business district of Bold Street.
As part of the project, car parking spaces have been transformed into modular parklet structures.
Jules said additional seating will be great for customers who enjoy their cafe, which takes in views of North Brother Mountain and the Camden Haven River.
However, The Barber Shop business owner Julie Lobston has voiced her concerns about the parklet which has been created out the front of her business.
She said street parking is vital for elderly clients who access her service.
"A lot of them need wheelchairs, walkers...they park out the front because it's convenient to walk straight in," she said.
Some clients have told Julie they can't come anymore due to parking difficulties.
Julie said she's in favour of beautifying the area, but parking is crucial.
Tree plantings, seating, increased temporary lighting, a water refill station, signage and public art installations are also features of the development.
Seymour Street was identified in the Laurieton Town Centre Master plan as a preferred location for a temporary streetscape upgrade.
Laurieton residents and the business community were encouraged to provide feedback about the project design to council.
The upgrade work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.
The project plan can be viewed via the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council website.
