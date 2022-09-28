Camden Haven Courier
Our Places

Laurieton business owners divided over Seymour Street upgrade

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated September 28 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous artists Mel Streater and Corina Latimore painted a mural along Seymour Street in Laurieton. Elements of North Brother Mountain and the Camden Haven River are incorporated into the mural design. Picture: Liz Langdale.

The views of Camden Haven business owners are divided over the upgrade to Seymour Street in Laurieton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.