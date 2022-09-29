Port Macquarie will always have a special place in the hearts of Canadian siblings Marisa Croft, Lesley Neaves and Burt Boucock.
It's why they will make their inaugural Beach to Brother Trail Running Festival appearance this weekend at North Brother Mountain in memory of their Australian mother who passed away a few years ago.
Oldest sibling Marisa said their mother was born in Sydney and had always talked about how beautiful Port Macquarie was and how much she enjoyed visiting the Hastings.
"Sadly our mother passed away before COVID and we wanted to travel to Australia to have a tribute for her but COVID wouldn't allow travel," she said.
"(Then) we decided to see if there were any races and came across Beach to Brother and the online video sold us."
58-year-old Burt has previously run in trail races across the United States, but his two oldest sisters have not and they are looking forward to the challenge.
They will compete in the 10-kilometre event that starts at Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club and finishes on top of the mountain.
"In 2015 my sister Lesley decided it would be a great goal to run a race on each of the seven continents and Australia is now our fourth continent," Marisa said.
"This trip has been in the works for two and a half years and was cancelled due to COVID, so we are very excited."
The travel disruptions over the last three years have meant the trio had to keep their base training level for two and a half years while they waited for the borders to reopen.
In the meantime, their only options were to do virtual runs although they admit running in a spectacular location is "so much better than running virtually."
"We would train a few times a week, alternating with long runs on weekends along with interval and hill training during the week."
While they have no idea what to expect for the 10-kilometre race, they admit the coastline looks "amazing".
"We wanted the experience of coastal pathways and this includes the North Brother mountain trails and the incredible views at the top of North Brother Mountain and of the ocean," Marisa said.
They have included the race as part of a trip to Australia to visit the family.
Marisa admits running in the middle of a Canadian winter when the temperature regularly plummets to minus-25 with wind-chill is not a fun past-time.
But other than that, it is a great exercise for fitness.
"It is fun from a social point of view to run in groups with your running buddies and it provides a reason to travel to different countries and experience their culture and environment," she said.
"Mentally it helps to unwind and just enjoy being part of nature and being in the present."
