Camden Haven Courier

Canadian siblings Marisa Croft, Lesley Neaves and Burt Boucock to run in 2022 Beach to Brother

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marisa Croft, Lesley Neaves and Burt Boucock will run in memory of their mother at this weekend's Beach to Brother. Picture: supplied

Port Macquarie will always have a special place in the hearts of Canadian siblings Marisa Croft, Lesley Neaves and Burt Boucock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.