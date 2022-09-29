Northern NSW Football have qualified for the semi-finals at the National Youth Championships for Boys where they will take on first-placed Queensland White at 4pm today (September 29) in the 14-year age group.
Mid North Coast duo Fynn Barratt (Port United) and Haine Eames (Mid Coast FC) are the only two players from outside Newcastle.
It has been a breakthrough championship for the Northern NSW Black team who have shined amongst the best teams in Australia.
Coach Glenn Callinan said the team's success has come down to a positive environment that has been created.
"Our focus has been around fun and enjoying the experience. The players have bought into our philosophy of being adaptable, brave, creative, determined and enthusiastic," Callinan said.
Northern NSW Football's path out of the group stages involved wins in four from five matches, including a collective 15 goals, against Tasmania, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Victoria.
Striker Dash Baker (Maitland FC) is enjoying his time at the championship reinforcing the team philosophy of fun.
"I've got a couple goals. It's pretty good. It's pretty fun," Baker said. Pressed on whether fun would be extended to post goal celebrations he revealed the limits to the philosophy.
"Post goal backflips? That's a bit much. We sort of awkwardly run back to halfway." He said with a grin.
Match of the championships
Northern NSW Football's heroic 3-0 win over Victoria in 14A, on day three, stopped Joey Didulica's team's finals aspirations and sealed Northern's place in the semis.
The two teams were evenly matched in the first half but as the whistle blew for the final term Northern NSW Football stepped up a gear scoring three unanswered goals. Leading the charge was Haine Eames with a thunderbolt goal from 30 meters piquing the interest of talent observers.
Peter Haynes, Head of Football at Northern NSW Football said "The crowd was buzzing after the match! These players have had an impressive championship and our performance was reflective of this. Haine Eames strike for the second goal was simply outstanding and an indicator of what a special talent he is. It is so great to see these young players taking the opportunity to showcase their talents amongst the best from across Australia."
Goals remain unchanged going into finals
For coach Callinan, playing finals matches won't change his team's approach.
"Nothing is going to change. We have a plan and process, and we'll continue that to the last game.
This tournament is about identification, and we want our players from Northern to be put in front of Football Australia to shine.
"We will play our game against Queensland like we played the first game, like we played the second game. That's the way we approach it. We're just letting the players do their thing," Callinan said.
