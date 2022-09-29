Camden Haven Courier

Melbourne Cup trophy creates racing history for Wauchope and Kew

September 29 2022 - 5:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Letts at Timbertown with the Melbourne Cup and locals. Picture: supplied

Wauchope and Kew made racing history when they played host to the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy on Wednesday (September 28) as part of a milestone 20th annual Melbourne Cup tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.