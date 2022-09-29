Wauchope and Kew made racing history when they played host to the Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy on Wednesday (September 28) as part of a milestone 20th annual Melbourne Cup tour.
Dual Cup-winning jockey John Letts accompanied the $275,000 trophy on its journey when it arrived at Timbertown at 2pm.
The Cup was then taken to the Royal Hotel in Kew at 5.30pm where members of the community gathered for an evening that celebrated racing with guests that included Victorian Race Club representatives.
Wauchope is also one of this year's Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep destinations, which will see 24 rural and regional tour destinations across Australia be allocated a barrier for the 2022 Melbourne Cup.
The town that draws the barrier of the Cup-winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a charity for a local community initiative.
Barriers for the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep will be drawn in October.
Royal Hotel owner Scott Coman said they were privileged to host the tour and share in the magic of the People's Cup with the community.
"We were very excited to host the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour and to have the opportunity to share such an iconic sporting trophy with our small community," he said.
VRC chairman Neil Wilson said this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will celebrate 20 years on the road.
"The Melbourne Cup Tour gives us an opportunity to share the magic of the Cup with people across the nation and the world," Mr Wilson said.
"The tour has only continued to grow in popularity, with a record-breaking number of applications from towns and communities for its milestone 20th edition.
"We are pleased to take the iconic trophy back on the road and sharing it with the nation again after restricted travel over the past two years."
Since the tour first began in 2003, the three-handled trophy has travelled more than 760,000 kilometres and visited more than 560 destinations.
It has provided communities with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of the Lexus Melbourne Cup and help raise funds for local initiatives.
This year's Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour will see the iconic trophy travel to 33 destinations across Australia as well as a number of destinations overseas, including Auckland and Cambridge in New Zealand, and Singapore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.