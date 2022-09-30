Camden Haven Courier

Skyla Lange wins back-to-back Australian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu championship titles

By Newsroom
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
Skyla Lange has won the under-14s National Championship title at the National Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Melbourne. Picture supplied

Skyla Lange has retained her under-14s National Australian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Championship title after competing in Melbourne.

