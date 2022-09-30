Skyla Lange has retained her under-14s National Australian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Championship title after competing in Melbourne.
There were seven girls varying in belt levels, from yellow to orange, in her division. Skyla showed great techniques in her first match to win 18-0 in four minutes. Her second match was more challenging against her competitor from Western Australia, but she eventually won 7-0.
The grand final match was tough, and Skyla was in a triangle choke for over two minutes. However, Skyla managed to break free and end up with a win of 6-0 in four minutes.
Skyla has been competing in BJJ for seven years and trains four days a week at Rogue MMA in adult classes under professors Daniel Scarlett and owner Alex Urbina.
Skyla's success is a team effort and would not be achieved without her training partners and coaches. Skyla competes up and down the east coast of Australia in state and local events, and all her hard work is paying off.
Skyla continues to train hard to achieve her goal of attending the World Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Las Vegas in 2023.
Her next major event is the Pan Pacific International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship in Melbourne in late October.
Her proud family and friends would like to congratulate Skyla on her hard work this year and wish her all the best for her next championships.
