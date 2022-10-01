The 2022 Beach to Brother trail festival commenced this morning with some competitors waking up before dawn to attend the popular event.
Individual and team-relay marathon runners left from Town Beach at 6 am to travel over 40 kilometres down the coast to North Brother Mountain.
Other events also commenced later this morning with the half-marathon beginning at Lake Cathie, the 10km run or walk commencing at North Haven and the 5km event starting at Laurie Reserve.
It's the sixth time the event has run and the second year to also help raise funds for the Cancer Council.
Event founder and director Mick Maher said was unaware of how much had been raised so far this year, he knows that the Cancer Council love every dollar raised.
"Although the dollars raised go towards providing valuable support in our community, the purpose is also to get valuable messaging out to the whole community about what we can do to reduce our risks," he said.
Mr Maher said that he believes the challenge and the fun led so many people to partake in the festival each year.
"It is an iconic event with the finish line climbing the stairs to the top of North Brother mountain," he said.
"More so now after the past couple of years, we believe people want to take every opportunity available to them and this event provides that challenging opportunity which helps people to grow."
It's fair to say that the runner's are committed to the race.
Stephen Boyd woke up before sunlight at his Bellingen home to make the journey down to Lake Cathie for the half-marathon event.
Mr Boyd said that
"I'm a bit scared of climbing mountains but we'll see how we go," he said.
"I'm just going to wander and see what happens."
Cathy Pfeiffer is another race goer who has travelled for the event.
Based in Wingham, this is Ms Pfeiffer's first time taking on the Beach to Brother trail.
"I guess on the back of COVID-19, it's just nice to do things that are closer to home...and support a local race event."
Predicted rain for the weekend also hasn't been a deterrent.
"I did have a whole lot of wet weather gear packed but I've ditched it because it looks nice at the moment and it feels like a nice day," Ms Pfeiffer said.
"As long as you don't get cold, you'll be okay," Mr Boyd said.
Mr Maher said that while wet weather was a frustration but the marathon has been held in similar conditions before.
"Fundamentally, our role is to provide a safe event," he said.
"If there are any sections of the course that are too hazardous we will make them safe through course changes."
This year's event has been supported by local organisations Men and Women at Work, Busways Laurieton Depot, Woolworth Lake Cathie, Enriched Health Care, Bunnings, Port Macquarie Council, Port City Bowling Club as well as Hammer Nutrition and Fisiocrem.
"Without this help we would likely not be able to provide the opportunity to run this local event," said Mr Maher.
The festival is expected to end between 12:30 to 1pm today.
