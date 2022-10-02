Camden Haven Courier

Renewed interest in agriculture sees young leading the way at Camden Haven Show

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:41am, first published October 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Camden Haven's Eden Kaminski is among a growing number of young people who are flocking back to their local show. Picture by Samantha Townsend

At just 15 years of age, Eden Kaminski has put his hand up for one of the most important jobs in the cattle ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.