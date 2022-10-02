At just 15 years of age, Eden Kaminski has put his hand up for one of the most important jobs in the cattle ring.
The youngster will be helping run the section during the Camden Haven Show on October 15 and 16.
"Without young people and young competitors there is no show," said Eden, who is part of a growing number of young people who are flocking back to agriculture events post COVID-19.
"I want to promote our show and to promote it to youth, as we need to keep them coming through so all shows can continue.
Eden's love of showing cattle started when he hit high school and joined the Camden Haven High School cattle team.
From there he progressed through the ranks and went on to the Sydney Royal Easter Show where he showed with a private cattle team this year.
"I got the opportunity to go down and ended up spending eight days on a team preparing cattle, which was such a great experience," he said.
Eden will be the cattle steward alongside Chatham High School agricultural teacher Yan Kleynhans, when Camden Haven Show kicks off at Kendall Showground.
The showground is unique, being one of only five privately owned in New South Wales.
"It's been a couple of years since we've had a show so we are trying to go off with a bang to make it a good show.
"I have approached schools as far as Kempsey who will be coming for the first time, so it's going to be full program."
AgShows NSW president Peter Gooch said there had been a resurgence of young people coming back to the show after COVID-19.
"They have missed the competition of parading animals and schools competing against each other, with the possibilities of going to the Royal," Mr Gooch said.
"[There are] more than ever before because of the absence of not having a local show and the absence of local competition."
Mr Gooch said this had been evident across the state including recently at Penrith Show where there was a record of 17 schools for a two-day event parading beef and dairy cattle.
