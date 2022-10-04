Looking at the forecast, unfortunately the weather turns for the worst on the Mid North Coast this week.
On Friday strong north-east winds along with showers will hit the coast and if you're brave enough to head out for a fish stay safe and always let family or friends know where you are.
In the rivers, bream are now well and truly the fish of the week with some star quality fish caught by many. In the Hastings River, the breakwall, Coal Wharf and Limeburners are all fishing quite well on the high tide.
At South West Rocks, Back Creek and around the wharfs are producing the best bream on bait. Over the weekend, the Camden Haven River fishos scored some luderick, with good fish caught around the breakwall and at Henry Kendall reserve on green weed.
Fishing off the rocks, a few drummer are still about with cunjevoi being the bait of choice.
On the tailor front, a few fish have been caught at first light although numbers remain average. Locally, Big Hill, Camden Head and the lighthouse at South West Rocks were the pick of locations for the best catches of fish this week even the odd snapper was caught off the rocks.
For those fishing in the evening now daylight savings has started, mulloway at dusk would be my pick of fishing for the week ahead.
Last week in front of Lake Cathie and North Haven produced a few salmon and school mulloway. Shelley Beach and Town Beach in Port Macquarie have also fished quite well for bream and whiting.
Finding those protected corners from the north-east winds this week will be your best chance to get out for a beach fish this week.
For the freshwater enthusiasts the state's annual trout season opened last weekend. Many streams and rivers are in great condition following seasonal rains.
A few locals headed west over the long weekend and successfully caught trout around the Ebor area on fly gear.
Offshore the weather hasn't given boaties many chances to head to sea for a fish. If there is a break in the weather snapper would be my pick of fish from pretty well all inshore reefs from South West Rocks to Crowdy Head.
Fishing the deeper reefs this time of year always provides consistent numbers of kingfish on live bait and jigs.
Last week for the second year in a row NSW Department of Industries completed the stocking of 10,200 fingerlings into the Hastings River. This latest stocking activity builds on last year's successful release of 10,000 fingerlings into the Hastings River.
These baby Mulloway measured up to 45mm on release and are expected to grow very quickly, reaching legal size of 70cm in about 3-4 years. Highly regarded as an iconic sportfish, Mulloway are a key target species by fishos in the Hastings River Recreational Fishing Haven.
