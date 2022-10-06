Camden Haven Courier
House of the Week: 38 Holdens Lane, Hannam Vale

October 5 2022 - 1:30pm
  • 38 Holdens Lane, Hannam Vale
  • 3 bed 2 bath 2 car
  • Auction: Saturday, October 29, 11.30am, if not sold prior
  • AGENT: Judy Telfer/Mark Whatson; Professionals Laurieton
  • PHONE: 0418 212 957 Judy; 0418 652 213 Mark.
  • INSPECTION : Saturdays, 11am -11.30am

If you have been searching for your own productive rural farmlet in the highly sought-after Hannam Vale Valley, you need look no further.

