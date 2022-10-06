House of the Week: 38 Holdens Lane, Hannam Vale

If you have been searching for your own productive rural farmlet in the highly sought-after Hannam Vale Valley, you need look no further.
It is well located, just on the fringe of the rural Mid North Coast hamlet of Hannam Vale, half way between Taree and Port Macquarie.
The land is mostly level, encompassing 3.31ha (8.179 acres), one short boundary being the upper reaches of Stewarts River.
The property is predominately cleared, fenced and easily accessed, with 400 metres of unsealed road to the front gate. There are established fruit trees, a large dam and outbuildings.
The three-bedroom residence has open-plan lifestyle with large windows bathing the living area in warm, natural light. The master bedroom has an en suite and a walk-in robe.
A clear canvas awaits to create the dream rural lifestyle.
