Business owners and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to anonymously share their confidence in the region as a place for business, innovation, industry and growth.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's annual Business Confidence Survey is open until Monday, October 31.
The survey measures the condition of the economy, confidence and innovation levels, and flags key growth or change factors across key industries.
These insights will help the council and other levels of government to consider potential mechanisms to support sustainable economic development.
Council's group manager of strategy Duncan Coulton said the survey data provides a transparent view of challenges and opportunities, allowing the council to appropriately support our business industry.
"By measuring and monitoring changes in business performance each year, we're able to respond to the factors that are directly impacting confidence," he said.
"It creates avenues to foster new opportunities by providing a quality overview to potential investors or businesses.
"Comparing annual data is crucial, this year we hope to track changes due to heightened operating costs and exhaustion in the wake of market shocks, like the pandemic and subsequent impacts."
Mr Coulton said information will be key when they look to update the Economic Development Strategy or implement new programs.
"It allows us to make informed decisions that effectively advocate for business and industry," he said.
A sample group of 400 businesses will be contacted online or by phone to participate in the five to 10 minute survey. If not contacted directly, the survey is available online to capture confidential and honest feedback.
Following comprehensive analysis, the results of the 2022 Business Confidence Survey will be shared in December.
Businesses can complete the 2022 survey through the council's website.
The 2021 survey results showed businesses were rebounding from the impacts of the region's disasters, including bushfires, COVID-19 and floods.
