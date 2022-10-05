Camden Haven Courier
Business Confidence Survey to give view of challenges and opportunities

By Newsroom
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:59am, first published 1:00am
Businesses have the chance to complete the annual Business Confidence Survey. Picture by Port Macquarie News

Business owners and entrepreneurs have the opportunity to anonymously share their confidence in the region as a place for business, innovation, industry and growth.

Local News

