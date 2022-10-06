North Haven resident Gabby Davies says she'd love to see a nature-based play upgrade to the Kew Community Reserve.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council are seeking feedback from residents about the concept design for the play space.
The Kew Community Reserve amenities has pathways, an existing playground, visitor centre, accessible amenities and picnic facilities.
The nature-based play project would be an addition to its existing features.
Some of the concept's design characteristics include a balancing logs/steppers, log climbing structure and a wobble log with chain connections.
Mrs Davies, who was at the Kew Reserve on October 5, said the nature-based play development would complement the reserve's existing features and cater for a growing population.
Mrs Davies brings her grandchildren, who are aged 3 and 5, to the Kew park from North Haven.
She said the park is popular with locals and visitors, and is located in a safe position away from the main highway.
Council is seeking community feedback on the concept design for the play space.
Staff are hosting pop-up consultation sessions on Tuesday, October 11 from 11am-1pm at the Kew Corner Store, and Friday, October 14 from 4.30pm-7.30pm at the Night Markets on Seymour Street, Laurieton.
For more information, or to view the concept plan please visit council's website.
The project is funded by the NSW Government 'Places to Play Program'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.