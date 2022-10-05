Camden Haven business owners have opened up about challenges with trade and the difficulties with finding experienced staff to employ.
Family-run business Angkor Hut Café opened in Laurieton in December 2021.
Manager Brandon Thanh said unfortunately they haven't experienced an increase of customers during the school holidays.
"People were saying it would pick up because it's been busy during school holidays before," he said.
"It's been pretty quiet.. a lot of our regulars aren't around," he said.
Mr Thanh said they currently have three staff, including himself and his mum Monika Lo who is the chef.
The cafe would ideally like to employ five staff.
Mr Thanh said they've had difficulty finding experienced staff.
Nellz Flipz n Chipz owner Lynell Verey echoed Mr Thanh's comments and said employing experienced staff 'is a must'.
She doesn't know the reason behind why it's become such a challenge for businesses.
"I don't know the answer, I wish I did," she said.
Ms Verey has owned the business for the past two years.
She said her staff are loyal and appreciates they have lives to live as well.
She currently has eight staff on a rotating roster, but would ideally like 10 (half of which would be experienced staff).
Alternatively, Kew Corner Store owner Steffan Adler said he's not advertising for any staff members currently.
"We're quite lucky as we've got quite a few juniors and a good senior team now," he said.
He said he's aware of other business owners who are struggling to find experienced staff, such as kitchen hands.
