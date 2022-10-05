More than 60 Karate students gathered at Kew's Mid North Coast Karate centre to participate in a special seminar on Kata, Kumite, Kobudo and Sports Movement.
Fellow Goshin Ryu Karate students travelled from Caves Beach and Nambucca Heads for the seminar.
Guest instructors included sixth Dan Shihan Craig Turner, who has represented in Australia and been a NSW Kata Coach for over 10 years, and seventh Dan Hovik Kesheshian, who has placed 3rd twice at the World Championships in Kata and been the Australian Champion multiple times.
He also studied science and movement in sports Karate to assist Athletes to get the most out of their performance.
They were also joined by third Dan Sensei Asen D'Jamirze, who is an International Kumite Coach. Sensei Asen has represented Australia and has been captain of the Australian Team. He was also the coach of the National Chinese Womens Olympic Team and Coached them to be World Champions.
One of Mid North Coast Karate's Instructor and Kobudo Specialist, third Dan Sensei Shaun Budai also ran a Kobudo Session on the Bo. Sensei Shaun was invited to Teach Karate in China and spent three months there teaching.
Mid North Coast Karate's Instructor Sensei Anissa Hilton said, "The calibre of the instructors is incredible. We are lucky to be able to host a seminar with this level of expertise."
"It was a fantastic day and great to be able to train with like-minded students from other clubs who are all eager to increase their knowledge and have Instructors who are passionate about imparting their knowledge.
"Karate isn't just about self defence. Karate offers something for everyone. It is about pushing yourself to be the best you can be and constantly grow and improve.
"These lessons can be applied to all aspects of life"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.