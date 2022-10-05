Camden Haven Courier

Karate seminar held at Kew lets Mid North Coast students learn from some of the best

By Newsroom
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:26am, first published October 5 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 60 Karate students have participated in a seminar on Kata, Kumite, Kobudo and Sports Movement. Picture supplied

More than 60 Karate students gathered at Kew's Mid North Coast Karate centre to participate in a special seminar on Kata, Kumite, Kobudo and Sports Movement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.