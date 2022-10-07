Mid North Coast women encouraged to book free breast screen this month

With more than 220 women expected to be diagnosed in Mid North Coast Local Health District with breast cancer this year, BreastScreen NSW is urging eligible women this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to book their free breast screen.
Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in NSW, with one in seven being diagnosed in their lifetime.
Professor Tracey O'Brien, Chief Cancer Officer NSW and CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW said that age and being female are the two biggest risk factors to developing breast cancer.
"More than 75 per cent of breast cancers occur in women over 50 and we know that screening saves lives by finding breast cancer early.
"There are many reasons why women may put off their breast screen. Some feel that without a family history they are not at risk, some say they are too busy, and others fear embarrassment about the procedure.
"We need women to know that breast cancer can happen to anyone. In fact, nine out of 10 women who develop breast cancer have no family history. BreastScreen NSW staff are highly trained and support women through the process. Screening provides great peace of mind," Professor O'Brien said.
Jane Walsh, Director of BreastScreen NSW North Coast said, "It's also important that all women regularly check their breasts for any changes. Women need to 'get to know' the normal look and feel of their breasts so that they can identify an unusual change."
BreastScreen NSW recommends all women aged 50-74 years have a breast screen every two years. It takes just 20 minutes. Call 13 20 50 to book an appointment or book online.
The NSW Government is investing more than $175 million this financial year in improving cancer control through the Cancer Institute NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.