Camden Haven Courier

Blue Plaques commemorate Nancy Bird Walton and Joseph Laurie

By Newsroom
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:16am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Hotel Proprietor Scott Coman, Leslie and Heritage Minister James Griffin attended the unveiling of the Nancy Bird Walton plaque. Picture provided.

Visitors and locals alike can be reminded of the region's rich history with the installation of the NSW's Blue Plaques.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.