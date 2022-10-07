Visitors and locals alike can be reminded of the region's rich history with the installation of the NSW's Blue Plaques.
The plaque for Nancy Bird Walton in Kew was unveiled yesterday (October 6) in Kew with another plaque commemorating Joseph Laurie planned to be installed in Laurieton.
The commemorative plaques were made possible through the NSW Government's Blue Plagues program which recognises extraordinary people and events from the state's history.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the region is receiving some of the first Blue Plaques to ever be installed in NSW after the first plaque was installed in the Hunter region in September.
"I'm incredibly proud that the Blue Plaques program is recognising the significant contribution of two people with strong ties to the Camden Haven," she said.
"Blue Plaques are a fantastic way for our local community to get involved in their local heritage."
Minister for Heritage James Griffin said that the $5 million Blue Plaques program is all about recognising the extraordinary people and stories that helped shape NSW.
"We'll be calling for more nominations this year too so I encourage people to be thinking now about other worthy Blue Plaques people and stories in their area."
Nancy Bird Walton's plaque is located at 2 Ocean Drive, Kew in the town where she was born.
Her father ran the general store but later moved the family to Kendall where she lived for the first four years of her life.
Starting a career in aviation, Ms Walton flew plans in outback NSW and became known as 'The Angel of the Outback'.
She later flew planes across Europe and the United States.
"She was formative in changing how women were perceived, both on the ground and in the skies," Ms Williams said.
The upcoming plaque for Joseph Laurie is to be installed in Laurieton, the town where he operated his timber mill and acted as the first postmaster.
The settlement was originally known as Peach Grove but was renamed as Laurieton after the postmaster.
Mr Laurie opened his sawmill with his brothers in 1876 and changed perceptions about the quality of Australian processed timber which has a huge impact on the industry as he began to ship timber overseas.
