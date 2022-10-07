'Unfortunate decision': Camden Haven Show cancelled for 2022 due to wet weather

Organisers of the Camden Haven Show have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 show due to wet weather.
The decision was made at a meeting on Thursday (October 6) night, with the announcement of the cancellation on their Facebook page on October 7.
"Unfortunately due to the past and predicted weather conditions we have made the tough decision to cancel this years' Camden Haven Show," the statement said.
The show was due to be held at the Kendall Showgrounds on October 15 and 16.
"This has been a very difficult decision but one we felt necessary to keep everyone safe and give our grounds the time they need to recover."
Organisers said they will be in contact with all of the sponsors and stall holders over the next few days.
They also said there are plans for the show to return to the Camden Haven next year.
"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to being back in 2023."
