Camden Haven Courier

'Unfortunate decision': Camden Haven Show cancelled for 2022 due to wet weather

By Newsroom
October 7 2022 - 5:13am
The Kendall Showground has been deemed too wet for the 2022 Camden Haven Show.

Organisers of the Camden Haven Show have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 show due to wet weather.

