The Camden Haven's scenery is simply stunning, as is its diverse wildlife. That's why we're showcasing our readers' Top Shots from around the region.
If you'd like to submit your photos for us to share on our news site, please email them to camdencourier@austcommunitymedia.com.au or upload them via the form below.
All you need to do is make sure the photo is high-quality and in landscape mode. It needs to be your original work and come with the following details:
And if you think your photo is newsworthy, please send your mobile number as well, so we can get in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.