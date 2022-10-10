iKew Visitor Information Centre volunteer Ross Bate enjoys chatting to travellers and sharing his knowledge about the Camden Haven.
The centre is located at Kew, just off the Pacific Highway, and is a tourist gateway to the Camden Haven region and Port Macquarie-Hastings area.
Mr Bate said he enjoys hearing stories from backpackers about their time overseas but has no plans to travel there himself.
"I love Australia too much," he said.
Mr Bate has been inspired by women, aged in the 70s, who have decided to travel across the country solo.
"Some of them travel non-stop," he said.
As a former police officer, Mr Bate knows how important it is to stop for breaks when travelling to address driver fatigue.
The centre operates the Driver Reviver service each school holidays and during open hours (9.30am-4.30pm, seven days) for the same service.
It's community program operated by volunteers to provide a free hot drink and biscuit for travellers, or a place to stop and chat.
Mr Bate said he enjoys meeting people from all different backgrounds.
"We get a lot out of the people we meet," he said.
There are currently about 38 volunteers who work at the centre, and they carry out a variety of roles.
The centre is located at 133 Nancy Bird Walton Drive at Kew.
