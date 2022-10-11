Camden Haven Courier

Hastings and Macleay to host inaugural over-65 national cricket titles in February

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
October 11 2022
The Hastings held the over-70 national cricket titles in 2020 and will hold the over-65 national titles for the first time in February. Picture: Paul Jobber

The Hastings and Macleay will be on show to some of the best over-65 cricketers from around the country in February.

