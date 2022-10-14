Camden Haven Courier
Mid North Coast region deserves a pat on the back for holiday fun

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
October 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Family fun exploring Shelly Beach, Port Macquarie during the school holidays. Picture by Liz Langdale

The Mid North Coast region deserves a pat on the back for putting on a fabulous show of activities for visitors and locals to enjoy during the school holidays.

