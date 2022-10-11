Camden Haven Courier

Leslie Williams MP: driving towards building better roads

By Leslie Williams Mp
October 11 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams

Local councils are encouraged to apply for a share of the $312.5 million package to help build back better following devastating flooding earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Laurieton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.