Local councils are encouraged to apply for a share of the $312.5 million package to help build back better following devastating flooding earlier this year.
The joint Australian and NSW Government funding package is now open and the funding will help build back flood damaged infrastructure to better withstand and bounce back from natural disasters.
Our region has been hit hard by recent weather events and we know the recovery is going to take time and that's why the NSW Government is giving councils a helping hand to get on with rebuilding.
Under the existing Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements roads can only be built back to their pre-flood condition but this funding package will now provide funds to build improved resilience into flood-damaged infrastructure.
By investing in creating resilience in our transport network we will ensure more reliable journeys and provide communities, business and freight with access to the services they need.
More details, including funding guidelines and an FAQ are available at: https://nswroads.work/rrtrp
Additional warning signs will be introduced around all mobile speed cameras across NSW, to enhance driver awareness of enforcement.
Ensuring our local roads are as safe as possible for pedestrians and motorists is an absolute priority for this Government.
Speed cameras play an important role in keeping commuters safe by reducing fatalities across our road network, including at high risk areas.
From 1 January next year, all mobile speed cameras will include portable warning signage on the approach to, and after, enforcement sites.
Making home ownership more achievable is one step closer with an online calculator now available to help eligible NSW first home buyers choose between a small annual property payment or paying a bigger upfront stamp duty.
Under First Home Buyer Choice, eligible first home buyers will have the choice of a smaller annual property payment or a traditional upfront payment for properties with a purchase price of up to $1.5 million.
It is up to individuals to decide which option best suits their individual circumstances.
For more information on the First Home Buyer Choice, go to https://www.nsw.gov.au/initiative/first-home-buyer-choice
