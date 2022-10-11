Camden Haven Courier

Ryley Batt stars again as Australian Steelers defeat Canada in game two of world championships in Denmark

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
October 11 2022 - 11:07pm
Ryley Batt made it two-straight player of the match performances as Australia claimed their second-straight win at the world championships in Denmark. Picture: supplied

Port Macquarie Paralympic veteran Ryley Batt was at it again this morning as the Australian Steelers made it two-straight wins to start the 2022 Wheelchair Rugby World Championships in Denmark.

